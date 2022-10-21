Man found shot inside vehicle after car crash in Orange County

Orange County deputies are investigating a man who was found shot in a vehicle.

Deputies said they were responding to a car crash on Stardust Lane on Thursday around 7:44 p.m., according to a press release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the victim suffered a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital.

The victim died at the hospital.

Investigators are still in the early stages and will share more information when they have it.