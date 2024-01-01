Man found shot inside vehicle in Rochester identified

Rochester police have identified the man shot to death inside a vehicle in Rochester over the weekend.

Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department said that Julien Walthour, 28, of Rochester was shot at least once in the torso and was found slumped over inside a vehicle at Avenue D and Bauman Street around 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Walthour was pronounced dead at the scene, Umbrino said. No charges have been filed in connection with the killing, which marked Rochester's 58th homicide of 2023, according to RPD's Open Data Portal.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call 911.

