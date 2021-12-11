Man found shot inside vehicle on Walnut Street in Pflugerville on Saturday

Pflugerville police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man Saturday morning.

Officers responded at 10:42 a.m. to the corner of Walnut and Third streets after reports of gunshots being fired. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

As of Saturday afternoon, police did not provide any information about the man's identity.

Several people in connection with the shooting have been identified and detained, according to a statement from Pflugerville police.

"Police believe all individuals involved are accounted for and were known to each other," the statement said.

