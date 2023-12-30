Man found shot in a KC garage dies in hospital the next day, adding to mounting death toll

A man found in critical condition in a garage in the 3300 block of Askew on Thursday, died in the hospital late Friday evening, Kansas City police said.

On Dec. 28, police responded to a medical call around 3:30 a.m. from a caller who said the victim, Daniel Moss, 31, had unknown injuries and was unresponsive in a garage, according to police. Officers and ambulance workers arrived to the scene and transported Moss to a hospital, police said.

No one at the scene when officers arrived were able to provide information on what led to the victim’s injuries, police said.

At the hospital, doctors said Moss had a gunshot injury and remained in critical condition, police said.

Due to the suspicious nature of the case, police started a criminal investigation that is ongoing, Sgt. Jacob Becchina said in a statement.

Friday evening, detectives were notified the victim died from their injuries, police said. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The killing is the 184th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. This year has now exceeded 2020 as the deadliest year ever recorded in the city.

Anyone with information can contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477.