Man found shot and killed after car crash, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found dead Friday after being shot in a car.

Orange County deputies said they responded to Samuel Street in Eatonville regarding a possible shooting.

Deputies discovered bullet casings on the ground but found no victims or witnesses.

Later Friday evening, Orlando police said they were working what was initially believed to be a car crash at Princeton Street and Westmoreland Road, when they discovered a man within a vehicle who had been shot.

Detectives said they were contacted by Orlando police after believing that the homicide victim they found was shot at the Eatonville location.

The victim was identified to be Darrell Lee Merricks Jr. by Orlando PD.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that Merricks was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said they believe the car Merricks was found in was also at the shooting scene in Eatonville.

No further information has been released.

