Man found shot and killed Christmas morning at a café in Osceola County

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Christmas morning.

Deputies responded to a shooting call at Café Lungo located at 3626 Vineland Road in Kissimmee around 4:50 a.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, they located the victim, Terrell Williams, with a gunshot wound.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies have not released any suspect information at this time.

This is an active investigation and appears to be an isolated incident, according to deputies.

