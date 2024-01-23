One man is dead after a shooting that occurred over the weekend.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, the Gaston County Police Department responded to the 800 block of Stowe Lane in Gastonia to reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police and public safety personnel located a Hispanic male in the yard who was shot. Despite life saving measures, the victim succumbed to his injuries, according to a press release from the police department Monday night.

Investigators identified the victim as 33-year-old Gabriel Barrios Hernandez. The victim resided at the scene of the shooting. Detectives learned the victim was shot while outside checking his property due to his barking dogs, police say.

Investigators ask that anyone with additional information call 704-866-3399.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Man found shot, killed in Gaston County Sunday morning