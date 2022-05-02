Man found shot, killed near 48th Drive and Clarendon Avenue on Sunday

The side of a Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix Police Department says a 69-year-old man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound at a home near 48th Drive and Clarendon Avenue on Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene at 12:40 p.m. and found a man in the driveway of a home with gunshot wounds. After the Phoenix Fire Department arrived, the man was pronounced dead.

Police say it is unknown what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police Department, or call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or (480)TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man found shot, killed near 48th Drive and Clarendon Avenue Sunday