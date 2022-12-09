Man found shot and killed next to U-Haul on I-240, Memphis police say

Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found shot and killed next to a U-Haul on a Memphis interstate.

Officers responded to I-240 southbound at Jackson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 for a ‘man down’ call.

They found a man lying unresponsive on the ground next to a U-Haul truck with Arizona tags.

The man had been shot multiple times, MPD said.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.

