Man found shot and killed in Orange Mound, police say
Memphis Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Orange Mound.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Pendleton Street at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday regarding a ‘man down’ call.
The victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.
No suspect information has been released.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
The investigation is ongoing.
