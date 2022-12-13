Man found shot and killed in Orange Mound, police say

Memphis Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Orange Mound.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Pendleton Street at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday regarding a ‘man down’ call.

The victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

No suspect information has been released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

The investigation is ongoing.

