Man found shot, killed Saturday night in Orange County, deputies say

Deputies are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting in Orange County on Saturday night.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call on the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies have not released the name of the victim.

There is no suspect information at this time.

