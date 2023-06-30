Man found shot and killed in southeast Atlanta neighborhood, police say
Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta.
Atlanta police told Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that officers received reports of a person shot near Charleston Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s that had been shot and killed.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
According to the investigation, police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight at a gas station on Cleveland Avenue.
Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.
