Man found shot, killed on street in Fineview

A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood early Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Belleau Dr. at 1:51 a.m. for a ShotSpotter alert for several gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a man who was shot multiple times unresponsive on the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on any suspects.

Pittsburgh police detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

