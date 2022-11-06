Man found shot and killed in Tampa overnight, police say

A man in his late 30s was found dead with a gunshot wound, Tampa police said Sunday.

Early in the morning, just before 2 a.m., officers got a report of a deceased man at the underpass at W. Hillsborough Avenue and N Dale Mabry Highway.

They are investigating the death as a homicide.

Detectives have asked for those with information to contact Tampa Police by calling 813-231-6130, downloading the TampaPD app, or texting to TIP411.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS It is early in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.