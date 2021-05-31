Man found shot and killed in vacant lot early Monday in Kansas City

Mike Hendricks
·1 min read

Police were investigating a homicide in Kansas City early Monday after a man was found shot in a vacant lot in the 3700 block of Montgall Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired shortly before 2 a.m., according to the Kansas City Police Department. The man was unresponsive when he was found and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The killing marked the 63rd homicide this year in Kansas City. As of May 31 last year, there had been 76 killings. Last year ended with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that might lead to an arrest in this and other unsolved homicides. Call the police homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously via the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

Recommended Stories

  • Mediaset presses ProSieben to 'engage' on strategy ahead of AGM

    Mediaset said it would not seek confrontation at ProSiebenSat.1's annual general meeting on Tuesday but the German broadcaster's largest shareholder pressed home its call to collaborate on strategy. The Italian media group, controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, wants to bring about cross-border consolidation to enable European broadcasters to compete more effectively for advertising dollars. It has built up a stake of nearly a quarter in ProSieben in support of that goal, but the broadcaster of "Germany's Next Topmodel" has repeatedly rebuffed its overtures, instead diversifying out of entertainment into dating and e-commerce.

  • Texas GOP puts final touches on sweeping voting restrictions

    Texas Republicans dug in Saturday for a final weekend vote on some of the most restrictive new voting laws in the U.S., putting the last touches on a sweeping bill that would eliminate drive-thru voting, empower partisan poll watchers and limit voting on Sundays, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls. The changes would need to be approved before midnight on Sunday, when the GOP-controlled Legislature wraps up a session dominated by Republicans muscling through staunchly conservative measures pertaining to guns, abortion and how race can be taught in public schools. Democrats have virtually no path to stop it from passing, thereby putting Republicans on the brink of a major victory in their nationwide campaign to impose new voting restrictions driven by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

  • Four more Oath Keepers indicted for participating in Capitol attack

    New indictment is part of a larger criminal conspiracy case that now includes 19 members of the far-right group Members of the Oath Keepers militia group stand among supporters of Donald Trump occupying the east front steps of the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters Four additional members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group that took part in the storming of the US Capitol on 6 January, have been indicted for participating in the event. Court documents unsealed on Sunday named three individuals living in Florida – Joseph Hackett, 51, of Sarasota, Jason Dolan, 44, of Wellington, and William Isaacs, 21, of Kissimmee. The three appeared last Thursday before US magistrates in Tampa, West Palm Beach and Orlando. A fourth person’s name was hidden. The four new defendants are charged with conspiring to obstruct Congress’s confirmation of the 2020 presidential election results in a joint session of Congress that was interrupted by the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Five deaths were ultimately linked to the attack. The four Oath Keepers are each accused of forcing entry through the Capitol’s East Rotunda doors after marching up the steps wearing combat uniforms, tactical vests, helmets and Oath Keepers insignia. The new indictment is part of a larger criminal conspiracy case that now includes 19 members of the far-right group. Members previously charged in the government’s case have pleaded not guilty. According to prosecutors, members of the group attended a 9 November meeting during which the Oath Keeper’s founder Stewart Rhodes, referred to in government documents as Person One, described the attack as an insurrection. “We’re gonna be posted outside DC, awaiting the president’s orders. … We want him to declare an insurrection,” according to documents. Prosecutors say the Oath Keepers is a loose federation of militia groups that targets law enforcement and military members for recruitment and promotes a totalitarian vision of the government that its members believes represents a threat to American citizens. Rhodes, who has not been charged, has claimed that the government is trying to build the action of a few members into an alleged organizational conspiracy. “I may go to jail soon, not for anything I actually did, but for made-up crimes,” Rhodes told Texas Republicans in March, according to the Washington Post. The new indictment alleges that Rhodes began developing plans to keep Donald Trump in office by force six days after the presidential vote. During an online meeting on 9 November, prosecutors claim, he told some of the Oath Keepers now under indictment: We want [Trump] to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia,” Rhodes allegedly stated.

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • They created Verzuz. And now Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are ready for another battle

    Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are facing off for a Verzuz rematch Sunday. Here's how you can watch the legendary producers' friendly battle.

  • At least 2 killed, 20 injured in "targeted and cowardly" Miami mass shooting

    At least two were killed, and 20 to 25 others injured, when three people got out of an SUV carrying assault rifles and handguns and started "shooting indiscriminately into the crowd" outside a concert in Miami early Sunday, according to a police statement and the Miami Herald. Why it matters: It's the second shooting during Memorial Day Weekend in Miami this year — seven people were shot, with one of them dying, in the city on Friday night. The killings come as the country has experienced a spate of mass gun violence during 2021. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Investigators with the police's homicide bureau are looking for the perpetrators in the Sunday morning shooting. Police say they got back into the SUV — a white Nissan Pathfinder — and fled the scene. Eight of the victims were transferred to hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward. Twelve other victims "were self transported" to hospitals in the area, per the statement. One of the victims was in critical condition.What he's saying: “This type of gun violence has to stop,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III, per the Herald. “Every weekend it is the same thing. This is targeted, this is definitely not random.”I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.— Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021 Editor's note: This post is being updated as further details are revealed.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for record-tying fourth time

    Written off as too old to race full-time, too old for a fourth Indianapolis 500 win, Helio Castroneves at long last joined that exclusive club in a popular victory for the old guys. CBSN's Lana Zak reports.

  • Will Mayim Bialik be ‘Jeopardy!’ host? Meet the ‘Big Bang’ star with neuroscience degree

    She called hosting “Jeopardy!” one of the most iconic things she will do in her career.

  • The 3 biggest mistakes tourists make when visiting national parks, according to a former park ranger

    "It's really important to make a good plan before you get there," Ash Nudd told Insider.

  • Prince William should follow Queen's example and stay out of independence debate, warns Alex Salmond

    Alex Salmond has accused the Duke of Cambridge of displaying "poor judgement" by meeting Gordon Brown last week in Scotland and urged the Royal Family to stay out of the independence debate. The former First Minister said it would be "extraordinarily foolish" for the monarchy to get dragged into the row over Scottish separation and questioned “what on earth Prince William thought he was doing” by meeting Mr Brown. He said the Royal Family should beware “unscrupulous Unionist desperation” to use them for political ends and urged other members to follow the Queen's "very wise" example to "keep the monarchy over and above politics." The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Mr Brown and his wife, Sarah, after the former Labour Prime MInister relaunched his Our Scottish Future think tank as a pro-Union campaign movement. Kensington Palace later confirmed the Royal couple had listened to differing political views during their week-long tour, which was said to be part of a charm offensive to turn Scots away from independence. Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled plans for another separation vote by the end of 2023, after the immediate health crisis has passed but while Scotland is still recovering from the Covid pandemic. But, in a video message to supporters of his Alba Party, Mr Salmond it would be "infinitely better" for his former protegee to "seize the moment and strike while the iron is hot." He claimed the Tories "are surprised that they are not already facing a renewed constitutional challenge" after the SNP clearly won the Holyrood election but fell one seat short of a majority. Mr Salmond was humiliated when the Alba Party failed to win a single seat. The duke and duchess, who are known in Scotland as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, met Mr Brown and his wife in an unpublicised meeting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh last Thursday.

  • Russia to form 20 new military units in west to counter NATO

    The Russian military will form 20 new units in the country's west this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement Monday at a meeting with top military officials.

  • Hernández: Clippers flip the script on Mavericks, and it might be a done deal

    Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead the Clippers to a Game 4 defeat of the Mavericks, and the series is looking like it could be over.

  • Reactions to China's new three-child policy

    China announced on Monday that couples would be allowed to have up to three children, up from the current limit of two, in a bid to reverse a rapid decline in new births. But who wants to have three kids?

  • Hong Kong is offering vaccinated residents the chance to win a free $1.4 million apartment

    Businesses are starting to play a major role in the Hong Kong government's push to get people vaccinated.

  • Nikki Haley called VP Kamala Harris 'unprofessional and unfit' for telling people to 'enjoy the long weekend'

    Haley appeared to take issue with Harris not tweeting about the meaning of Memorial Day. The VP did that the next day. Haley had not as of Sunday.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn said the US should have a coup like Myanmar, where the military overthrew the democratically elected government

    At a QAnon conference in Dallas, an attendee asked Flynn about the coup in Myanmar, where hundreds of civilians have been killed by the military.

  • North accuses US of hostility for S. Korean missile decision

    North Korea said Monday the U.S. allowing South Korea to build more powerful missiles was an example of the U.S.’s hostile policy against the North, warning that it could lead to an “acute and instable situation” on the Korean Peninsula. It’s North Korea’s first response to the May 21 summit between the leaders of the United States and South Korea, during which the U.S. ended decades-long restrictions that capped South Korea’s missile development and allowed its ally to develop weapons with unlimited ranges.

  • Beijing's Hong Kong office slams intimidation of judge in tycoon Jimmy Lai's case

    Beijing's office that oversees matters in Hong Kong has warned of threats made to a judge who sentenced media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other democracy activists for their roles in an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019. A representative for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) said the presiding judge had received threatening phone calls, which the office said would not be tolerated. "This is a serious threat to the personal safety of judges, a flagrant challenge to the judicial system in Hong Kong and a gross violation of the rule of law and order in Hong Kong," Xinhua quoted a statement by HKMAO as saying late on Sunday.

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says that Republicans 'want to make it harder to vote and easier to steal an election'

    "The American people get to decide and work for a democracy that reflects the voices of all Americans, not just a certain segment," Jeffries said.

  • A soldier who photographed World War II in Europe describes 6 of his photos that reveal the 'insanity of war'

    After nearly 80 years and more than a half-million photos, Tony Vaccaro still vividly remembers the pictures he broke US Army rules to take.