Man killed by gunfire Monday night is the brother of a teen shot to death last year

Jaqwan Gillette, an 18-year-old from Knoxville, has been identified as the man who died Monday night in the Pond Gap neighborhood.

A family member confirmed to Knox News that Gillette is the brother of Jamarion "Lil Dada" Gillette, a teen who died from gun violence last year.

Knoxville police responding to a call that shots had been fired Monday night found Gillette in an apartment parking lot wounded by gunfire, a spokesman said.

Officers were called to the Dollar General at 3275 Sutherland Ave. at about 8:15 p.m., department spokesman Scott Erland said in a press release. The police were told a man had collapsed in the lower parking lot of the Sutherland Flats apartments at 3200 Atchley Ridge Way. Police say Gillette was shot in the Dollar General parking lot during an altercation involving several people.

Officers and emergency medical personnel attempted to render aid to Gillette, who had been shot at least once, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Erland said.

This marks the eighth homicide in Knoxville since the beginning of the year, Erland said.

Police urge anyone with information to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

