Man found shot, later died in vehicle on South Side Saturday morning

On Saturday morning, Columbus police were called to the South Side where they found a man with a gunshot wound in a vehicle.

The man, later identified as 40-year-old Norman D. Peterson, was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident was ruled a homicide.

The report, called in as a suspicious vehicle, was made in the 3000 block of Midway Ave., a residential neighborhood.

Police were called around 7:10 a.m. and Peterson was pronounced dead at 7:55 a.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Police investigating shooting death on South Side Saturday morning