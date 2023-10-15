Man found shot, later died in vehicle on South Side Saturday morning
On Saturday morning, Columbus police were called to the South Side where they found a man with a gunshot wound in a vehicle.
The man, later identified as 40-year-old Norman D. Peterson, was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident was ruled a homicide.
The report, called in as a suspicious vehicle, was made in the 3000 block of Midway Ave., a residential neighborhood.
Police were called around 7:10 a.m. and Peterson was pronounced dead at 7:55 a.m.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).
