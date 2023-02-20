Man found shot, laying in Dayton street; Police investigating

One man was found laying in the street with a gunshot wound in Dayton early Monday morning.

Crews responded to reports of gunshots in the 2700 block of Oxford Avenue around 12:10 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch.

Dispatch tells us the victim had not been taken to the hospital at the time of this reporting.

