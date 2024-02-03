Man found shot in leg along Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound late Friday night along Dickerson Pike.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), officers were sent to the 2900 block of Dickerson Pike just before 11:30 p.m. to respond to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities reported officers were unable to discover an exact scene. At this time, there’s no word on any suspects or what led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately released.

