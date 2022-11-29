Man found shot at Lithonia home, police investigating
DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after they found a man with a gunshot wound near the 800 block of Susannah Court.
Police said when they got to the scene, they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound and transported him to a nearby hospital.
The man is in serious condition, police told Channel 2 Action News.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
