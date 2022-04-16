Man found shot in middle of street in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood

A man was found in the middle of the street last night after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood.

According to police, a ShotSpotter notification came in just before 10:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of Centre Avenue.

Police said they found a man in the middle of the street at the intersection of Centre Avenue and Addison Street with at least one gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

According to police, there are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

