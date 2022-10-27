Man found shot multiple times inside of a home in Decatur, DeKalb County police say

A man is dead after being shot multiple times inside of a home in Decatur, DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Monterey Drive just after 7 p.m. to a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a black man believed to be in his 40s inside of the home dead.

Officials say the scene is secured and the investigation is ongoing.

