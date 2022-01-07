Man found shot near a burning car, and Miami police say gunfire may have caused blaze

A man with a gunshot wound was found near a crashed car that was on fire in Miami early Friday, police said. Detectives think gunfire, which struck the car, might have caused the blaze.

Miami police said they received a 911 call about a crash with possible injuries in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 40th Street around 4 a.m. But once officers arrived, it quickly turned into a shooting investigation.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the man was outside of the car when it caught fire, police said. Detectives still don’t know if the man crashed before, during, or after the shooting. They’re also searching for clues on who shot him.

The cause of the fire, whether it was from gunfire or the crash, is also still under investigation.

Anyone with information that can help detectives find the gunman or gunmen is asked to call police. You can also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). You can stay anonymous.

This article will be updated.