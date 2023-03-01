Man found shot near Dekalb County senior living facility, investigation underway, police say
Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening in front of a senior living facility.
Decatur Police told Channel 2 Action News that around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers received reports of a man shot near The Oliver House on Commerce Drive.
When officers arrived, the man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
The identity of the victim is unknown.
It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551.
