Man found shot next to roadway in Kansas City and dies in hospital, police say

A man died after a shooting in Kansas City overnight Monday, according to police.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. to the area of East 80th Street and Forest Avenue, where they found a man in the grassy area next to a roadway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The man was transported to a hospital. He died from his injuries shortly after.

The killing was the 116th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 91 homicides.

Detectives continue to search for persons of interest in this case. Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest.