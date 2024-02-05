Man found shot in parking lot after leaving Rock Hill restaurant, police say

A man remains hospitalized after he was shot in a parking lot outside a Rock Hill restaurant, police said.

No arrests have been made in the Saturday shooting and it remains unclear why the man was shot.

The victim, 34, was found on the ground in the parking lot of a commercial area on Cross Pointe Drive, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. The man left the restaurant after 1 a.m. when he was shot in the chest, the police department said in a statement.

The area where the man was shot is off Dave Lyle Boulevard near Interstate 77.

Police recovered a single bullet casing, Chavis said.

Police: No fight before shooting

A person in the parking lot and others inside the restaurant heard the gunfire, Chavis said.

Detectives said there had not been any fight or argument inside the business before the shooting, and the victim was not robbed, Chavis said.

On Monday, the victim remained in serious condition at a hospital, Chavis said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Rock Hill police at 803-329-7293.