Man found shot in Rock Hill SC yard, police say. No one has been charged.

Rock Hill police are seeking a suspect after a man was found shot in a yard Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers found the 43-year-old man behind a home in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue before 3 p.m., said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Patrol officers and emergency workers from the Rock Hill Fire Department and EMS treated the man before he was taken to Piedmont Medical Center hospital. His condition was unavailable Thursday night.

The man has not been identified. It is not clear if the victim lived at or near the scene, Chavis said.

The area where the man was found is west of Saluda Street and south of downtown Rock Hill.

Rock Hill detectives, crime scene forensics, and a K-9 team went to the scene. Officers remained in the area Thursday night canvassing the neighborhood but no arrests had been made, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.