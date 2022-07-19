Man found, shot several times, on a I-43 off-ramp in Milwaukee, sheriff's office says

A man was found, shot several times, on an I-43 off-ramp, authorities say.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on the southbound I-43 Lapham Boulevard off-ramp.

Milwaukee police officers and sheriff's deputies found a 24-year-old man who had been shot several times. First responders transported the man to a hospital where his condition remains "unknown," although he was "conscious and breathing" during transport, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

The sheriff's office said a suspect is being sought based off a vehicle description, which is not yet publicly available.

All southbound lanes of I-43 at National Avenue are closed and are expected to be closed for at least two hours to conduct an investigation.

