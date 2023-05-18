Man found shot on sidewalk in Tacoma’s South End identified by medical examiner

A 36-year-old man who died Sunday after he was found shot on a sidewalk in Tacoma’s South End neighborhood has been identified.

David Robinson of Kent died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release issued Wednesday. His death was ruled a homicide.

Tacoma Police Department hasn’t announced any arrests in the killing. Officers responded at about 9:18 p.m. to the 1500 block of South 56th Street for multiple reports of gunfire and a man down. Police said officers found the victim and started life-saving measures until fire department personnel took him to a hospital, where he died.

Police have provided few details about the shooting. It’s unclear what led up to it or how many people were involved. A police spokesperson said Thursday morning she didn’t have further information to provide.

Robinson’s death was the 15th homicide Tacoma police have investigated this year. Another homicide occurred Monday evening near the Sixth Avenue business district. Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

So far this year the total homicide count for Pierce County, including Tacoma, is at 25. At this time last year, the county had recorded 44 homicides.