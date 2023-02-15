Man found shot at Singer Island hotel dies; police seek details

RIVIERA BEACH — City police are investigating the death of a man found shot man Tuesday night at a hotel in Singer Island.

Investigators did not immediately identify the man, saying they still were attempting to contact his relatives Wednesday.

Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the Sands Hotel at Beach Court and Beach Road, just south of Ocean Drive, and found a man with a gunshot wound, police said Wednesday. He later died from his injury.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, a police spokesperson said. Investigators described the shooting as an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477), or Riviera Beach police at 561-845-4123.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

