Man found shot in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was found shot in southeast Shelby County on Sunday morning is in critical condition, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Meadow Vale Drive at 12:40 p.m.

1 severely injured, 2 charged after Uptown shooting

SCSO says a man was found on the scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

If you have information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.