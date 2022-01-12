Man found shot on St. Paul street becomes second homicide in 2 days in city

Jan. 11—A 38-year-old man was found shot on a St. Paul street on Monday night and police are looking for the person who killed him.

Someone called 911 about 9:30 p.m. and reported a shooting in the 500 block of North Prior Avenue, which is between University Avenue and Interstate 94. Officers located Otis R. Elder lying in the street, and they and St. Paul fire department paramedics gave him medical aid. Medics transported Elder to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive hadn't been determined as of Tuesday afternoon and no one was under arrest. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 651-266-5650.

Elder was the father of two sons and "he loved his kids to death," said one of his sisters, Motika Elder.

She said she never imagined living life without Otis and she wants justice "because my brother did not deserve to die."

The homicide was the second of the year in St. Paul, coming on the heels of the Sunday fatal stabbing of Tina M. McCombs, 48, in an apartment on Larpenteur Avenue near Rice Street.

The Ramsey County attorney's office charged a man with murder on Monday.