Man found shot on St. Paul street becomes 2nd homicide in 2 days in city

Jan. 11—A man was found shot on a St. Paul street on Monday night and police are looking for the person who killed him.

Someone called 911 about 9:30 p.m. and reported a shooting in the 500 block of Prior Avenue North, between University Avenue and Interstate 94. Officers located the victim lying in the street, and they and St. Paul fire department paramedics gave him medical aid. Medics transported him to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive hadn't been determined as of early Tuesday and no one was under arrest. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 651-266-5650.

Police said the man was in his 30s and they plan to release his name after the Ramsey County medical examiner's office conducts an autopsy.

The homicide was the second of the year in St. Paul, coming on the heels of the Sunday fatal stabbing of Tina M. McCombs, 48, in an apartment on Larpenteur Avenue near Rice Street. The Ramsey County attorney's office charged a man with murder on Monday.