Man found shot in street late Wednesday dies from his injuries, Kansas City police say

A man found shot in the street Wednesday night has died, Kansas City police said.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers with the Kansas City Police Department were outside the East Patrol Station when they heard gunshots nearby, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the department, said in an email.

Police began canvassing the area. Within a couple minutes, a shooting call came in from the area of East 30th Street and Wabash Avenue, about three blocks south of the police station, Drake said.

There, in the street, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken by EMS to the hospital where he was later declared dead.

No suspect information was immediately available. The name and age of the homicide victim has not yet been made public.

The latest killing marks the 106th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 147 homicides.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

