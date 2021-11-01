Man found shot in vehicle on Halloween evening has died, Kansas City police say

A man was fatally shot the evening of Halloween in Kansas City, police said.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of East 54th Street and Prospect Avenue, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, police found a man inside a vehicle suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Drake said.

No suspect information was immediately available. The name and age of the homicide victim has not yet been made public.

The latest killing marks the 130th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 160 homicides.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.