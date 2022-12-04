Man found shot in vehicle in south Modesto on Sunday morning

A man was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in south Modesto on Sunday morning, according to the Police Department.

At about 7:20 a.m., the man was found in a vehicle at Crows Landing and Hackett roads, near the Stanislaus County Community Services Facility, Lt. Joe Bottoms said. He was suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

“We believe the shooting occurred at the car wash at Crows Landing and Imperial (Road),” he said, referring to the automatic car wash just less than a mile north of where the victim was found.

Little information is being released about the shooting at this time. A person initially was detained, Bottoms said, but was released. There are no outstanding suspects, he said.

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the lieutenant said, and investigators believe he was the only person shot. The victim’s age and community of residence were not available Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol and deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, which is located on Hackett Road, assisted at the scene.