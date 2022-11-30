Detectives investigate west Charlotte homicide, CMPD says

One person found shot in west Charlotte Tuesday night was taken to a hospital where he died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police stated.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Sadler Road west of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport shortly after 6 p.m.

The male shooting victim was taken to Atrium Health CMC with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives identified a person of interest and are not looking for any more suspects.

No further information has been released.

