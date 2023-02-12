Man found shot in West Oakland overnight

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot in West Oakland overnight.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Allequippa Street and Kirkpatrick Street for a report of a male who had been shot.

At the scene, police found a man who had been shot in the head and chest. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condtion.

The victim told police that the shooting may have happened in the Hill District, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

