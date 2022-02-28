Man found on sidewalk in critical condition after shooting in east Fort Worth, police say

A man was found on a sidewalk in critical condition Sunday night after being shot in east Fort Worth, police said Monday.

No suspects were in custody.

The shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of John T. White Road.

Fort Worth police officers arrived and located a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities had not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

Detectives with the gun violence unit investigating.