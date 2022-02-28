Man found on sidewalk in critical condition after shooting in east Fort Worth, police say
A man was found on a sidewalk in critical condition Sunday night after being shot in east Fort Worth, police said Monday.
No suspects were in custody.
The shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of John T. White Road.
Fort Worth police officers arrived and located a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition.
Authorities had not released any information on a motive for the shooting.
Detectives with the gun violence unit investigating.