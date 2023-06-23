Man found on sidewalk in Kansas City neighborhood dies from gunshot wound

A man is dead after he was found unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound on a sidewalk in a Kansas City neighborhood, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. Friday to East 41st Street and Benton Boulevard on a report that there was as person who was down, said Capt. Corey Carlisle with the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found the man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. An emergency medical crew arrived and declared the victim dead, Carlisle said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, collected evidence and looked for witnesses. No one was in custody and no suspect information was available.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting remains under investigation, Carlisle said.

The killing is the 93rd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 72 killings by this time last year, which ended as the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever recorded. The next year was the third-deadliest year, with 157 killings in 2021.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in the case.

Kansas City police are working with Partners for Peace in all of the city’s homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to those affected.