Man found slain on Queens sidewalk

A man who’d been fatally shot was found on a Queens sidewalk Sunday morning, police sources said.

The body of Roberto Borrego, 30, was lying face down at 7:25 a.m. outside a private home on 85th Ave. in Jamaica, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He’d been shot twice in the torso, sources said.

According to sources, Borrego was a Bloods gang member and had a record that included prior arrests for possession of control substances.

Police had no immediate motive or suspect in the slaying.