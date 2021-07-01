Man found slain at Running Bear Park in Irving, police say; investigation is underway

The body of a man who had been slain was found on Sunday at Running Bear Park in Irving, police said.

Officers responded about 7 a.m. to a report of an unconscious person at the park in the 2600 block of South Story Road. and found Yoni Jimenez dead, Irving police said on Wednesday.

Police did not release his age or the cause of his death.

Jimenez’s 2016 Mazda 3 was missing and was later recovered.

Police have not announced an arrest.

Someone with information should call the Irving police at 972-273-1010 or email a tip to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org, police said.