Man found sleeping in SUV with foot on brake, arrested for DUI in Johns Creek

Johns Creek police responded to a call about a traffic hazard recently, only to find a man sleeping behind the wheel with his foot on the brake.

Officers placed a patrol car in front of the driver’s SUV before attempting to wake the unconscious driver.

After loudly rapping on the window for almost a minute, an officer was able to awaken the man.

When he came to, the SUV slowly began to roll forward as the man moved his foot off the brake.

He quickly realized his vehicle was moving as the officer yelled for him to put his foot back on the brake.

Once he was out of the SUV, the man initially answered “no” when the officer asked him if he was sleeping in the middle of the road with his car in drive.

“Because that’s where we found you, in the middle of the road with your car in drive,” the officer stated during the traffic stop.

The unidentified driver then quickly reversed his denial, saying, “That part, yes. I won’t lie about that.”

Officers noticed the passenger side of his SUV had two areas that were damaged near the fenders, but the man insisted the damage hadn’t happened recently.

The driver was arrested for DUI and also cited for an open container.

