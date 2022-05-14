Man found with stab wound in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood

A man was found with a stab wound in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood.

Officials said police found a man at 8 Allegheny Center just before 2:40 a.m. with a stab wound to the back/torso.

Pittsburgh Public Information Officer Cara Cruz said the victim was alert and breathing. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It’s unknown where the stabbing itself happened.

