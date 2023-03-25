Man found stabbed to death on Belmont Avenue in Brockton, DA says

BROCKTON — Police found a 41-year-old man who'd been fatally stabbed early Saturday morning on Belmont Avenue, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a written statement Saturday.

At around 4:39 a.m. Brockton Police were driving down Belmont Avenue while investigating a robbery when they saw a man lying on the ground who was suffering from "apparent stab wounds," Cruz said.

The man was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The man's identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin, Cruz said.

The stabbing is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the DA's office.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police investigate a crime scene next to 44 Belmont Ave. where a man was stabbed to death on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton homicide: Man found stabbed to death on Belmont Avenue