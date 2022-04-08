Man found stabbed to death in Brooklyn halfway house

A 55-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn halfway house, cops said Friday.

Cops discovered the victim sprawled out on the floor suffering from multiple stab wounds after responding to a 911 call inside a Schenectady Avenue home near Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, a police source said.

A bloody knife was found near his body.

The man had been stabbed in the chest, head and arms and died at the scene, cops said. His name was not immediately released as cops track down family members.

An autopsy has been slated to determine how he died, although detectives are treating the death as a homicide, cops said.

Cops were scouring the area Friday looking for surveillance footage that could help them track the killer down.