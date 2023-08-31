Man found stabbed to death in L.A. County

Homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the person or people responsible for the death of man in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County earlier this year.

The body of Thomas Cedric Lyons was discovered on July 29 in the 36000 block of 116th Street, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bulletin.

Authorities described Lyons as an unhoused transient who frequented the Llano and Littlerock communities and was often seen with a group of dogs.

Thomas Cedric Lyons

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said that Lyons was found dead at the scene after suffering multiple stab wounds, City News Service reported.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit tips online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

