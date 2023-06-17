Man found stabbed to death on Manhattan train: NYPD

A man was found stabbed to death on a Manhattan train early Saturday, police said.

Cops were called to the 14th St./Union Square station just after 4 a.m. after the 32-year-old victim was found unconscious on a southbound No. 4 train.

EMS rushed the man to Bellevue Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately disclosed.

No arrests have been made.

Cops were tracking the victim’s movements to determine just where he was stabbed. It was not immediately clear if he was stabbed on the train or outside the transit system.

It was the second time this week a man was found fatally stabbed in the subway system.

Devictor Ouedraogo, 36, was fatally stabbed during a brawl on a J train rumbling over the Williamsburg Bridge about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

Ouedraogo, who was apparently drunk, was harassing customers when he got into a fight with Jordan Williams.

William, 20, was charged with manslaughter but was released without bail at his arraignment.