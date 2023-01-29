Man found stabbed to death on Nashville's Cherokee Avenue

Metro police detectives are pursuing leads in the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found by a passerby Saturday afternoon near a parking lot at 810 Cherokee Ave., according to a statement released by the department.

His identity has not yet been released.

The body was found shortly before noon Saturday in a grass lot beside the parking lot.

According to the statement, minutes after the victim was found, East Precinct officers responded to a report of a "white SUV with apparent blood on its exterior" that was parked at a self-storage facility at 1816 Gallatin Ave.

The SUV was later "linked to the deceased."

The victim is believed to have been killed on Cherokee. Police believe someone then drove the SUV to the self-storage parking lot.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

