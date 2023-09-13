Man found stabbed to death on Northwest Side, second man in critical condition, cops say

Officers responding to a call of a stabbing at an apartment Tuesday night in the Avondale neighborhood discovered two men with multiple stab wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers were called to an apartment in the 3000 block of North Elston Avenue, and found two men stabbed in a second-floor apartment.

One victim was taken with multiple stab wounds to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, 28, was taken to the same hospital with multiple wounds and was listed in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbings was not immediately known.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.